Rose lives it up during Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK’S Rosé is having a whale of a time!

Recently, the K-pop singer made her umpteenth visit to Paris to attend Fashion week. As a global ambassador for Saint Laurent, Rose sat in the front row of during last week’s event, watching the Spring 2023 runway collection.

Later, pictures emerged on social media showing Rosé enjoying a meal with her celebrity friends after attending the show.

She was seen posing for a group photo with notable stars such as Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoe Kravitz, and Anja Rubik, as well as her longtime friend and Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

The dinner took place at the Sushi Park x Saint Laurent Rive Droite culinary event in the city.

Meanwhile, Rosé must also be over the moon as her latest album with BLACKPINK, Born Pink, is breaking records on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart in the United States!

BLACKPINK is the first female K-pop group to have an album spend two weeks in the top five, and the first female K-pop artiste in history to have two albums spend multiple weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.