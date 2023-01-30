Sequel to ‘A Simple Favor’ to begin production

A SEQUEL to the 2018 black comedy A Simple Favor is set to begin production later this year, according to People magazine.

The original film, which starred Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Henry Golding, was based on a book by Darcy Bell. It told the story of Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who attempts to figure out why and how her best friend Emily goes missing, while getting closer to Emily’s husband Sean.

Last May, Kendrick spoke to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “I can’t wait to revisit the hilarious, deeply dark inner world of Stephanie Smothers, and reunite Stephanie and Emily under the watchful and stylish eye of the glorious [director] Paul Feig.”

The sequel has been confirmed to be set in Capri, Italy, and will reunite Kendrick with Lively, whose character was imprisoned at the end of the first film. No other casting is confirmed yet, but with both stars signed on, it’s likely other big names from the first movie will eventually agree to return too, such as Golding as Emily’s now ex-husband.

In a January interview with E! News, Kendrick said: “I’ve actually read the script now, and it’s so good. They did such a great job of, in some ways, making her sort of older and wiser. But, at the same time, there are qualities that a person just can’t really change about themselves.”