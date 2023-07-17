Serenity amid culinary artistry

A gastronomic adventure of exquisite flavours

EMBARKING on a culinary adventure to Penang, theSun had the delightful opportunity to dine at UMI Japanese Restaurant, located in Lexis Suites Penang. Stepping inside, the enchanting décor immediately caught my eye, and I was captivated by the serene and immaculate ambiance that filled the space. The clean lines, traditional Japanese elements, and contemporary touches blended seamlessly, creating a harmonious atmosphere. As I settled into my seat, I couldn’t help but appreciate the friendly and warm demeanour of the staff, which already made me fall in love with the restaurant before even tasting their delectable dishes. To commence this gastronomic journey, we started with UMI’s signature Salmon Skin Salad. The dish arrived beautifully arranged, and the first bite was a revelation. The crispiness of the salmon skin paired with the exquisite goma dressing was a symphony of flavours that danced on the palate. This tantalising introduction left me eagerly anticipating the next culinary masterpiece.

Next, we savoured the appetisers: Yaki Gyoza and Hanpen Cheese. The Yaki Gyoza, filled with succulent meat and vegetables, was seared to perfection, creating a delightful contrast between the crispy exterior and the tender filling. The Hanpen Cheese, a unique fusion of delicate fish cake and creamy cheese croquettes, instantly won a place on my list of favourites, even before experiencing the main courses. The moment arrived to indulge in the main dishes, each promising a delightful journey of taste. The Niniku Chahan, a fragrant garlic fried rice, combined the robust flavours of garlic and vegetables, creating a savoury delight that was impossible to resist. The Salmon Kabuto Nabe, a hot pot dish, featured tender salmon slices bathing in a rich and flavorful broth that exuded warmth and comfort with every spoonful. As for the Salmon Belly Shio, the succulent and perfectly grilled fish melted in the mouth, leaving a delicate, salty-sweet sensation that was simply divine.

Of course, no Japanese culinary experience is complete without sushi. We sampled a selection of sushi rolls, and they were nothing short of exceptional. A highlight was the Unagi Maki, a roll of grilled Japanese eel and sushi rice wrapped with crab sticks and cucumbers in seaweed that provided a harmonious blend of flavours and textures, showcasing the expertise of UMI’s culinary team. Each sushi piece was meticulously crafted with vibrant and fresh ingredients that delighted the senses. The attention to detail in the plating was awe-inspiring, with every dish adorned with colourful and creative arrangements, elevating the visual appeal of each dish. UMI unquestionably claimed its place as one of the best Japanese restaurants we have ever had the pleasure of visiting. To conclude this remarkable dining experience, we couldn’t resist indulging in the perfect dessert: Mochi. Delicately wrapped in a chewy rice cake, the sweet fillings tantalised the taste buds, providing a delightful and satisfying ending to our meal.