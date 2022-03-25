Seventeen will release its first English-language single

FANS are thrilled at hearing that South Korean boy band Seventeen is preparing to release its first English single in April.

This is their first official song in English, although the group members have previously released English-language singles as units. The group, which consists of 13 members, is divided into hip-hop team, vocal team, and performance team.

The song will be a pre-release to mark the group’s comeback, which could happen in May this year.

Apart from English, Seventeen has previously released Japanese songs such Fallin’ Flower, and last December, the group released the single Power of Love.