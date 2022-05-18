Simu Liu joined Barbie at agent’s recommendation

THE Barbie movie is receiving a lot of attention, especially after the star of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings was announced to be joining the cast.

While many people felt it was a strange choice, actor Simu Liu stated one person influenced his decision to join the cast. Liu told British GQ that one of his team's agents suggested Barbie for his next project, and hailed it as “one of the greatest screenplays” he ever read.

“He literally said this verbatim,“ Liu told the outlet. “He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the Barbie script. I really think you should do it.’”

Liu submitted a self-taped audition to director Greta Gerwig, prior to an in-person meeting. He said Gerwig told him how much she enjoyed watching guys dance, and Liu informed her about his dancing background with a competitive hip-hop team.

“She audibly guffawed, she giggle-screamed – and then I got the part,” Liu said.

Liu will be playing opposite Margot Robbie, who stars as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling who plays Barbie's lover Ken.

Barbie is set to be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.