Song Ji-A’s father is a brothel owner, claims Youtuber

SONG JI-A has found herself in trouble once again with the online community. The Netflix reality star, who previously apologised for wearing fake luxury products, is now facing backlash for not coming clean on her father’s true occupation.

Prior to the revelation, netizens had assumed Song’s father was a dentist. Since she was known for her “rich girl” image, many believed that she could only afford a wealthy and lavish lifestyle because of him.

This implied that Song never denied the rumours as it was beneficial to her curated image.

Unfortunately for her, the truth about her father’s real job has been revealed. According to Youtuber Sojang, Song’s father is actually a CEO of a large scale brothel in Busan. In fact, he allegedly worked as a waiter in the brothel before assuming his current position.

Currently, his job entails him to manage female escorts that serve to entertain male guests in his rooms. The Youtuber claimed he had gathered alleged intel from netizens that recognised Song Ji-ah’s father from the photo she posted on her social media.

Several netizens who commented on Sojang’s video purported to reveal additional information about Song’s father.

One said: “He is someone that manages the ladies in a room salon in Busan. He’s now an owner of a room salon.”

The user continued: “I didn’t want to expose her here but her shinyeos (derogatory term for fans) were acting up by calling her a golden-spoon. I hated seeing that so I’m saying it now.”

Another user followed suit, revealing more information about her father’s position. “Song Hyun Ji’s (Song Ji A’s real name) father is the CEO of Haeundae The Grand Room Salon.

“He used to be the CEO of Sinsegye Room Salon at Seomyeon station but he sold it to his acquaintance and now owns one at Haeundae.”

The video also further noted that she waited till Jan 24 to private her videos. Sojang believed this was to further gain money since it was in line with Youtube’s monthly payout date.

Song has yet to respond to this latest claim.