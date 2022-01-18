South Park returns for historic 25th Season

Comedy Central today announced that the 25th Season of the renowned franchise, “South Park,” returns on Wednesday, February 2 in the US. Fans in Asia can catch the new season on Paramount Network, starting April 6[1]. The celebration of 25 seasons kicks off with six brand new episodes.

Named “One of the All-Time Greatest TV Shows” by Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning, animated series returns to Comedy Central where it has aired on Wednesday nights for the past 25 years. Since the August 1997 launch, there have been more than 523 billion minutes of “South Park” consumed on Comedy Central alone.

“To be halfway done with “South Park” is a great accomplishment-we can’t lie,” said co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

“For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with “South Park”,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of “South Park” on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount+.”

“South Park” the series launched 25 years ago on August 13, 1997 and Comedy Central is ready to toast the show that put them on the map in a year filled with surprises and events that will thrill the show’s millions of fans.

Based on the animated short entitled “The Spirit of Christmas.” Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. “South Park’s” website is SouthPark.cc.com.

MTV Entertainment Studios’ expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending “South Park” on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable’s longest-running scripted series – August 13, 2022 marks the franchise’s 25th anniversary – through an unprecedented 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal includes 14 “South Park” original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including this year’s “SOUTH PARK: POST COVID” and “SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID”. The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.