Sweeping saga ‘Pachinko’ ready to hit small screens

APPLE released the first trailer for its multigenerational drama series Pachinko on Wednesday.

The series will revolve around Sunja, a grandmother who looks back on her life and the choices that she’s made. Sunja is played by Minari Oscar-winner, Youn Yuh-Jung.

Though Youn has been a celebrated actress in South Korea for the past 55 years, she first broke into the international spotlight afterlast year’s Minari, where she played the role of a mother-in-law opposite Steven Yeun. The role nabbed her multiple nominations and wins in a multitude of film award shows.

The first three episodes of Pachinko will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Mar 25, with new installments dropping each Friday through Apr 29.

Adapted from Min Jin Lee’s bestselling 2017 novel of the same name, Pachinko is helmed by Soo Hugh, who will serve as the writer, executive producer and showrunner.

The synopsis for Pachinko reads: “Filled with universal themes of family, love, triumph, fate and resilience, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. It juxtaposes her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.”



Columbus filmmaker Kogonada and Justin Chon executive produced and directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot.

Watch the trailer below: