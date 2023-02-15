Tasty treats for your Valentine

VALENTINE'S is just around the corner. If you don't have an idea to print your loved one, try these easy recipes to melt away their hearts. Trust me, they will be melting.

Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

What says 'Valentine's Day more than the delicious duo of strawberries and cheesecake? Well, just fill the strawberries with cream cheese, combine them to make cute little bites snacks. Make sure to eat them before it gets soggy.

Ingredients

1 package cream cheese

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

12 large fresh strawberries (you can handpick them at Cameron Highlands to make it more special)

2 tablespoons graham cracker crumbs

2 squares semisweet chocolate chips (optional)

1 teaspoon canola oil (optional)

instructions

1. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper.

2. Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth.

3. Put the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a large round tip.

4. Cut a cone shape out of the each strawberry to leave a small hole.

5. Pipe about 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese into each strawberry and fill them up to the top of each strawberry.

6. Dip the filled side of the strawberries into the cracker crumbs.

7. Melt chocolate in microwave for 1 minute and stir it until warm and smooth.

8. Dip the bottom of the strawberries into the melted chocolate and set it in the refrigerator. And its done!