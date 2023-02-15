Tasty treats for your Valentine

VALENTINE'S is just around the corner. If you don't have an idea to print your loved one, try these easy recipes to melt away their hearts. Trust me, they will be melting.
Strawberry Cheesecake Bites
What says 'Valentine's Day more than the delicious duo of strawberries and cheesecake? Well, just fill the strawberries with cream cheese, combine them to make cute little bites snacks. Make sure to eat them before it gets soggy.
Ingredients
1 package cream cheese
1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
12 large fresh strawberries (you can handpick them at Cameron Highlands to make it more special)
2 tablespoons graham cracker crumbs
2 squares semisweet chocolate chips (optional)
1 teaspoon canola oil (optional)
instructions
1. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper.
2. Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth.
3. Put the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a large round tip.
4. Cut a cone shape out of the each strawberry to leave a small hole.
5. Pipe about 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese into each strawberry and fill them up to the top of each strawberry.
6. Dip the filled side of the strawberries into the cracker crumbs.
7. Melt chocolate in microwave for 1 minute and stir it until warm and smooth.
8. Dip the bottom of the strawberries into the melted chocolate and set it in the refrigerator. And its done!
Gooey Red Velvet Cupcakes
This is everyone's favorite classic little red velvet cupcakes frosted with cream cheese.
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter
1 1/2 cups white sugar
2 eggs
1 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon red food coloring
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
2 cups all purpose flour
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon salt
instructions
1. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Mix in the eggs, buttermilk, red food coloring, and vanilla extract. Mix in the baking soda and vinegar.
2. Mix the flour, cocoa powder, and salt into the batter until just combined. Divide the batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups.
3. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the tops spring back when gently touched. Set the pan over a baking sheet to cool.
4. When the cupcakes are cold, put them on a serving plate and top with cream cheese icing. Have a gooey bite!
Chocolate Flourless Cake
The most simple dessert to finish off your special day with your beloved. Let's melt their heart with a chocolate cake topped with whipped cream or dusted sugar alongside a scoop of ice cream. Yummy!
Ingredients
4 squares semisweet chocolate, chopped
1/2 cup butter
3/4 cup white sugar
1/2 cup cocoa powder
3 eggs (beaten)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 150°C). Oil and dust an 8-inch round cake pan with cocoa powder.
2. Melt chocolate and butter on the top of a double boiler set over gently simmering water. Take the pan off the heat and stir in the sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, and vanilla extract. Pour into the prepared baking pan.
3. Bake for 30 minutes in a preheated oven. Allow it cool for 10 minutes in the pan before turning out onto a cooling tray entirely, within 45 minutes to 1 hour.
4. To make the ganache, microwave 1/2 cup heavy cream and 4 squares of chopped semisweet chocolate in 30-second intervals until nicely melted, stirring after each interval. Drizzle ganache over the cooled cake and top with flaky sea salt. It's as simple as that; enjoy the treat!