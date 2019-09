THE SAMSUNG Galaxy Fold is finally out. Samsung Electronics announced the launch of the Galaxy Fold on Sept 6, with Korea being the first country to receive the revolutionary device that day.

This will be followed by France, Germany, Singapore, the UK, US, and more. However, no official details on its Malaysian release were announced.

After listening to early feedback from reviewers, Samsung had spent months refining the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung not only improved on its design and construction, but also took time to rethink the entire consumer journey.

Samsung Electronics IT & Mobile Communications Division president and CEO D.J. Koh said: “The category-defining Galaxy Fold is a device that defies the barriers of traditional smartphone design.

“Now, we’re excited to release this pioneering mobile technology, and allow consumers to experience it for themselves.”

The Galaxy Fold combines smartphone and tablet features, creating a new category of mobile device. From a new form factor and materials to its unique foldable UX, versatile camera and premium performance, it has been disrupting the mobile device scene since it was first announced earlier this year.

Its most unique feature is its 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display. When combined with one of the best mobile chipsets in the market, the Galaxy Fold is capable of providing a combination of mobile and large screen experience no other device can.

Also of note is that every Galaxy Fold comes with exclusive access to specialised customer care services – including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone.

Samsung will elaborate on plans in each market to ensure every aspect of the Galaxy Fold experience is as extraordinary as the device itself.

