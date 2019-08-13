Arrival of the best yet

LAST Thursday, Samsung Electronics unveiled the Galaxy Note10 as its new line of premium smartphones. Now consumers can choose between the 6.3in display Galaxy Note10 or the 6.8in display Galaxy Note10+, the latter being the biggest screen on a Galaxy Note, ever.

The Galaxy Note10’s display is touted as Samsung’s best yet. Dubbed the Edge-to-Edge Cinematic Infinity Display, it is nearly bezel-less. A small circular cut-out at the top centre of the screen hides the front-facing camera.

Taking cues from Samsung’s TVs, the Galaxy Note10 features the award-winning Dynamic Amoled display with an HDR10+ certification and Dynamic Tone Mapping. UL verifies it for its 98% colour and brightness uniformity.

In addition to its large display, the Galaxy Note10 also continues the series tradition with more productivity features.

Users can now customise their notes, jot them down using the S Pen, and instantly convert their handwriting to digital text in Samsung Notes. Notes can then be exported to a variety of different formats, including Microsoft Word.

Expanding from the features introduced in Galaxy Note 9, the Galaxy Note10’s S Pen features Air Actions.

It allows users to control certain aspects of the device using gestures with the S Pen.

By opening up the Air Actions SDK, developers can create customised controls that give users the ability to play games or navigate their favourite applications using gestures.

Also getting an upgrade is Samsung’s DeX.

With a simple, compatible USB connection, users can drag and drop files between devices, and use their favourite mobile apps with a mouse and a keyboard, while keeping their data secure on their phone through Samsung Knox.

The Galaxy Note10 integrates Link to Windows directly into the Quick Panel. With one click, users can connect to their Windows 10 PC. There, they can see notifications, send and receive messages, and review recent photos without pausing to look down at their phone.

For the camera on the Galaxy Note10, Samsung promises the best technology that it has to offer.

Features like Live Focus Video adds depth-of-field adjustments to your videos. Zoom-In Mic amplifies the audio in the frame and pushes background noises aside, and Super Steady stabilises video footages. Super Steady also works in Hyperlapse mode for steady time-lapse videos.

Once a video is recorded, it can be edited using S Pen for precision. For creators who need even more control over their footage, Adobe Rush on the Galaxy Note10 provides a sophisticated suite of editing tools, now with even more accuracy thanks to the S Pen.

Night Mode is also now available on the front camera and lets users capture beautiful selfies no matter how dim or dark the surroundings.

Screen Recorder on the Galaxy Note10 lets gamers, streamers, or vloggers capture what’s on the screen. Use picture-in-picture to add reactions and use the S Pen to annotate as they record for a more entertaining, engaging video.

Are you feeling creative? With AR Doodle, use the S Pen to personalise photos with dynamic drawings, effects, and animations that track to the image. With 3D Scanner, the Galaxy Note10+’s DepthVision camera can take a scan of an object, and instantly turn it into a movable 3D rendering.

And of course, the Galaxy Note10 has the power to spare. With just 30 minutes of charge, the Galaxy Note10+ lasts through the day. It can also charge other devices including the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or another Qi-enabled device.

For cooling during those intense games, the Galaxy Note10 features the world’s slimmest vapour chamber cooling system. With the AI-based Game Booster, the Galaxy Note10 optimises performances and power consumption depending on the game.

Additionally, the PlayGalaxy Link P2P streaming service lets users stream any PC game that they are playing to the phone, with no need for local storage.

The Galaxy Note10 is priced at RM3,699, and the Galaxy Note10+ (256GB) is priced at RM4,199 respectively. For a bigger capacity, the Galaxy Note10+ (512GB) retails at RM4,799.

Both variants were open for pre-orders beginning last Thursday, with the Galaxy Note10 sold out within 24 hours.

For more, visit the Samsung Malaysia website and social media pages.