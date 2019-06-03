Cat Quest by The Gentlebros

MADE up of ex-Koei Tecmo developers, The Gentlebros is an award-winning game studio based in Singapore.

The studio is best known for its hugely-successful Cat Quest franchise.

The game, as the co-founders Desmond Wong and Nursyazana Zainal put it, is an open-world role-playing one akin to the immensely-popular PC and console game, Skyrim – but with cats.

However, what the two showed us was Cat Quest 2, a tale of two rivals – one from the Cats of Felingard and the other from the Lupus Empire – brought together against their will on a journey of discovery.

The gameplay is similar to Cat Quest which can be found on both the App store (for RM19.90) and the Play Store (RM21.99).

Tap to move your heroes across the map, do battle, dodge, and cast spells as they learn to put their differences aside and bring peace to their world.