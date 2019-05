ASUS MALAYSIA, in collaboration with AMD, recently launched its first complete Asus AMD-powered solutions in the country.

Catering to the diverse needs of Malaysian consumers, the range of AMD Ryzen-powered laptops – from the premium ROG Zephyrus G GA502 to the affordable Asus TUF Gaming FX505 – targets gaming aficionados with different budgets and needs.

The range also includes the Asus VivoBook Ultra A412 – powered by AMD Ryzen 5-3500U processor – and the AMD Quad Core R5-powered compact and versatile ZenBook Flip 14 (UM462).

Pre-orders of the Asus TUF FX505 series and the Asus VivoBook Ultra A412 are now available exclusively on Shopee till tomorrow (May 29).

The first 30 customers to purchase any of the Asus TUF FX505 Series and Asus VivoBook Ultra A412 will receive a special pre-order bundle, which includes an Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset plus Asus ZenPower worth a total of RM279.

Also, check out the Asus Super Brand Day on till tomorrow where vouchers worth a total of RM200,000 are up for grabs, as well as, daily super deals for laptops and discounts of up to RM1,000 on Asus phones.

Purchasers also stand a chance to win STRIX DSP Headsets and STRIX Glide Control Mouse Pads in the Shopee Quiz and social media giveaways.

For more, visit the Shopee website.