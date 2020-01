THE first in a septet of Pokémon: Twilight Wings episodes has debuted on YouTube and via watch.pokemon.com, the franchise’s official video content site.

Launched in the wake of November 2019’s Nintendo Switch releases Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and arriving shortly after Nintendo and The Pokémon Company announced expansion pass plans for the twinned releases, animated miniseries Pokémon: Twilight Wings keeps viewers in the games’ Galar region for five minutes at a time.

Galar is the Pokémon universe’s interpretation of Great Britain and, as well as bringing along collectable creatures from franchise history, it introduces some new beasts to meet in competition and in the wild.

As such, Pokémon Sword & Shield is situated in a country where Pokémon trainers and ordinary citizens alike can dream of one day becoming Pokémon League Champion after a succession of televised stadium encounters.

Episode One begins with one of these face-offs, as watched by young boy John and his friend Tommy who witness a crutch match involving reigning champ Leon, tuning in from a hospital room that John currently calls his home.

“Just once,“ John says, “I’d love to see Leon battle live at the stadium,“ and a surprise meeting with opportunity with the league’s Chairman Rose and his secretary Oleana brings that wish closer to being fulfilled.

Each episode of Pokémon: Twilight Wings is expected to run to around five or six minutes long, releasing on a monthly basis.

As well as a Japanese original and English dub, and in emphasis of its global reach, The Pokémon Company’s regional YouTube channels have uploaded a Korean edition of the show, as well as others in English but with French or Spanish subtitles, or in Japanese with Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese subs.

Prior to July’s conclusive episode, the first part of the Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass will be released in June 2020, with its counterpart scheduled for sometime in September, October, or November.- AFP