COMBINING the design and sophistication of a contemporary mechanical timepiece with the functionality of a smart wearable is the signature of Garmin’s Vivomove series. And recently, Garmin Malaysia launched the third series of this fashionable hybrid smartwatch.

Six new designs were introduced: four variants of the Vivomove Style, one variant of the Vivomove 3, and one variant of the Vivomove 3S. Each model and option has its own unique combination of materials and look.

The Vivomove Style is a 42mm timepiece with an aluminium casing in a variety of metal finishes, Corning Gorilla glass lens, and a choice of woven nylon or silicone band. It features dual Amoled hidden behind the ticking hand.

The Vivomove 3 and S3 come in 44mm and 39mm respectively. Both are made with stainless steel bezels and silicone bands. They also feature a single hidden touchscreen display.

Building on the capabilities of previously released Vivomove HR, the new Vivomove series packs new tracking capabilities such as pulse ox, and Garmin’s own Body Battery energy monitoring, and connected GPS.

Additionally, these smartwatches can alert the wearer of notifications, track fitness, and are compatible with almost any Android and Apple smartphones.

The Vivomove has a battery life of up to five days in smartwatch mode, and will keep ticking for an additional week in watch mode.

Prices start at RM1,250 for the Vivomove 3S with navy strap and rose gold hardware, and Vivomove 3 with black strap and slate hardware.

The Vivomove Style with a white strap and rose gold hardware, and a moss green strap with silver hardware, is priced at RM1,499, while the Vivomove Style with blush pink nylon strap and light gold hardware, and black pepper nylon strap with slate hardware is priced at RM1,750.