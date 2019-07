IT’S A FOR AFFORDABLE

SAMSUNG has released an 8in tablet with LTE support and a one-for-all solution that touts entertainment and productivity features in addition to a child-friendly mode.

On paper, the specs on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019, 8in) pale in comparison to most smartphones.

It only offers an 8in WXGA TFT display capable of 1280x800 resolution, Qualcomm (QUAD 2.0 GHz) processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable memory.

A dual speaker and a 5,100mAh battery complete the package. But its real selling point is its price: RM599.

WIRELESS NOISE-CANCELLING BUDS

SONY recently introduced the newest addition to Sony’s 1000X family of audio products, the WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds, with improved noise-cancellation technology.

The feature is so essential to the product that Sony includes a dedicated noise-cancelling processor on the device.

Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX within the buds, upscales compressed digital music files including MP3 formats, to bring you closer to the quality of High-Resolution Audio.

All that technology fits into a small package that would fit and stay on your ears.

The WF-1000XM3 will be available in Malaysia by August at RM949.

3RD GENERATION AMD

AMD announced worldwide the availability of its new 7nm PC gaming platform in the form of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors, as well as Ryzen 3000 Series processors with Radeon graphics.

AMD listed prices for the AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen processors from RM429 for the 3200G to RM2,199 for the 3900X.

Also included are the costs of the Radeon RX 5700 Series GPUs which start from RM1,659 for the 5700 and RM1,859 for the 5700XT.

MACBOOK AIR, PRO UPDATED

APPLE has updated its MacBook Air by adding True Tone to its Retina display for a more natural-viewing experience as well as lowering the price to RM5,699 (RM4,299 for university students).

The entry-level 13in MacBook Pro has been updated with the latest 8th-generation quad-core processors, Touch Bar and Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display and the Apple T2 Security Chip. It is priced at RM5,499 (RM5,099 for university students).

As part of Apple’s Back to School promotion, the purchase of a qualifying Mac notebook or iMac includes a pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones.