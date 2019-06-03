WarPods and StrikePods by Weyrdworks Studio

WEYRDWORKS STUDIO is an indie game company based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was founded by Shawn Beck and J.T. Yean back in 2016.

The studio has a penchant for making adrenaline-pumping, action-arcade experiences and is known for Super SteamPuff, a mobile game that won Best Quickplay Game at the Indie Mobile Game Awards.

Weyrdworks’ Yean showed the studio’s latest game, WarPods – a free-to-play, sci-fi block-breaker RPG with a Saturday morning cartoon vibe to it.

As one of the two core developers there, Yean uses his decade of experience as an illustrator and graphic designer to design the game’s gallery of colourful characters.

In WarPods, you lead a gang of Fighters as you collect heroes, tech, and artefacts to survive against pirates, space zombies and intergalactic warmongers.

The game itself is easy to play and can be enjoyed in short bursts. Each level is split into three rounds that end with a boss fight.

You control a squad of three WarPods that you can pick, enhance, and customise.

Of course, as a free-to-play game, you can buy heroes, tech, and artefacts with real money to enhance your team.

Yean also showed us StrikePods, Weydworks Studio’s next game that features the same characters from WarPods.

However, this time the game is a shooter, or in gamer’s terms, a bullet hell.