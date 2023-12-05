Thanks for everything, Mum!

BUZZ asked our readers to send their Mother’s Day wishes

MOTHER’S DAY is just around the corner! It is a special day that is being celebrated all over the world to express our love, gratitude, and appreciation for all the sacrifices, love, care, and support that they have provided us throughout our lives. Mothers are the pillars of strength who work tirelessly to provide their children with a safe and nurturing environment. It is a day to express gratitude and appreciation for all the sacrifices, sleepless nights, and hard work they have put in to raise us. Thus, BUZZ used this opportunity to ask its readers to send their Mother’s Day greetings ahead of the upcoming Mother’s Day celebration on May 14. Let’s celebrate Mother’s Day together with love and appreciation for all the amazing mothers in our lives.

Noorliza - Nashrin Azmi “Growing up you’ve always shown me how strong a person can be, mentally. You believed in my dreams when no one else did. What I can say is, a mother understands what a child does not say and she is also the glue that holds everyone together. I am so glad I listened to some of your naggings, even if it took me a while to understand what you were getting at. Happy mother’s day, mama! Wishing you all the love and happiness you truly deserve. Lots of love, Nash.”

Puan Zaiton - Syafiqi Salleh “Mum, thank you for your countless acts of kindness. You have taught me the meaning of true love. Thank you for being there for me through my life’s ups and downs. You will always hold a special place in my heart, and no one else can fill it. You will constantly be there. Happy Mother’s Day, Puan Zaiton!”

Zakiyah Shukur - Sharifah Natasha “Happy Mother’s Day to the one person in my life who has loved and supported me no matter what. I appreciate you being my pillar of support, my confidante, and my biggest cheerleader. Forever and always, I will be thankful for a mother like you. Here’s to a special day for you, Mama! I love you so much.”

Gayaetari Tanara - Kousalya Selvam & siblings “Dear Amma, we are truly blessed to have you as our Mum. Your perseverance and passion for learning have always been a source of inspiration for us. I wish I had your bravery and resilience, and I hope to be as stunning as you are! “Amma, on this Mother’s Day, I want to wish you an amazing day filled with love and happiness. Thank you for being the best mom ever. We all love you. From Koshy, Veeraw, Tivyaruopan.”

Salmah Pasarudin - Aniq Ammar Ekhwan “Thank you to the woman who has encouraged me and showered me with love while also teaching me how to be the best version of myself that I can be. You are the kindest and most loving person I know. I admire you so much. I am grateful that you brought me into this world and that you continue to support me every day. I love you, Mum! Best wishes on Mother’s Day.”

Rosliza - Fitri Rozmi “Happy Mother’s Day to mum and all mummies in the world. I rarely celebrate Mother’s Day as I believe Mother’s Day is supposed to be every day. Every day we should acknowledge the struggle and sacrifices of our mother to do all things that not everyone willingly does for free. I always appreciate the things that mum did from the day I was born until now. I hope everyone is living a good life and can have their best moment with their mother. Mother is an unsung superwoman indeed! Love that no one can replace and there is no warmer place beside being near to your mother.”

Suzita - Iman Zulaikha “Happy Mother’s Day iboo! You have never failed to shower me with your affection and wisdom throughout my entire life. Thank you for always giving me your best effort and for tolerating my behaviour. No one could love me more and no one can inspire me like you do. You are the greatest gift given to me by Allah. May ibu and ayah have a blessed hajj. We will certainly miss having you both around.”

Zailillah Zainudi - Ilanur Afifah “Mama is the coolest and most amazing woman I’ve ever met in this whole world! She is a wonderful person who is incredibly strong, kind-hearted and always cheerful. Her cooking is absolutely the best! I could eat whatever she cooks for the rest of my life. So, happy Mother’s Day, mama, also known as my most beloved buddy. I will always love you.

Kalsom Ali - Kamran Saif & Kamil Sirhan This Mother’s Day, we want to celebrate your strength, resilience, and unwavering love for me. You never fail to show both courage and an amazing sense of care, which radiates everywhere you go. Losing your husband early in your marriage must have been difficult, but you have shown tremendous courage in taking on the role of both mother and father. Your dedication and sacrifices inspire us and your determination fuels me. We will always cherish everything you have done. Knowing you has been a blessing for us and will always be. Sending you love forever and always.”

Rawina Mohamed - Nia Amira Najwa “Dearest Mama, on this special occasion of Mother’s Day, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering love and dedication towards us, your children. You are the most precious gem in our lives, and we are truly blessed to have you. May you always be showered with good health, joy, and love, and may we always be by your side to cherish and celebrate the beautiful moments of life. Happy Mother’s Day, Mama! We love you more than words can express.”

Salmah Hashim - Saliza Jamali “Mum, I cry whenever I look at this picture. I can’t believe the photo we took together last year will be our last. Although I am saddened by your absence, I am very grateful for the happy moments we shared. You were always there for me through everything and I appreciate and love you for that. Even though you are no longer with us, I know you can still hear me, so I want to say that I love and miss you every day. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Chang Swee Oi - Goh Yen Teng “Wishing a very Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mom in the world! Thank you for your unwavering love, support, and guidance. Your sacrifices and dedication have shaped me into the person I am today. May your day be filled with love, joy, and blessings.”