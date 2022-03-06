The Boys star Antony Starr arrested in Spain

ACTOR Antony Starr, who shot to fame for playing the villain Homelander in The Boys, was arrested this week in Alicante, Spain for assault.

La Información, Alicante’s biggest local newspaper, reported that Starr was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence with a US$5,464.97 (RM22,818.71) fine.

Information about the arrest has been scant. The Alicante police department declined to comment on the reasons for Starr’s arrest, nor would it confirm his one-year suspended sentence.

However, the New Zealand Herald reported that Starr assaulted a young chef while inebriated at a pub in Alicante. The 21-year-old chef was reportedly punched twice by Starr. A glass also reportedly factored into the assault, although it’s unclear at this time whether the glass was smashed in the chef’s face or thrown at the chef.

The actor has been in Spain over the last month filming Guy Ritchie’s new action movie, which has Jake Gyllenhaal headlining.

Starr’s arrest occurred just over a week before Amazon Prime Video is scheduled to bring The Boys to SXSW with an extensive presence that includes panels, immersive fan experiences and more.

Starr’s cast members Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Jensen Ackles are scheduled to be in attendance at the festival alongside series creator Eric Kripke. Starr had not been set to appear at SXSW because filming on Ritchie’s movie continues through this month.

Currently, there has been no comment on the situation by representatives of Starr, Amazon or The Boys studio Sony Television.