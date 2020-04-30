The dream chaser

LAST year proved to be a good one for TV host and actress Hemalata Gnanaprakasam, popularly known as Hema Ji.

The 28-year-old lass walked away with two trophies at the 2019 PAAIM Johor Awards. The first award was for Best Actress in a Supporting Category for her performance in Thirudathey Papa Thirudathey under the direction of Shalini Balasundaram. She also walked away with the Public Choice award.

She also bagged the award for best actress at the Malaysian Indian Cine Awards for her performance in the TV drama Ilamai Ithoi Ithoi where she played an unwed mother. At the same function, she also walked away with the Best Diva award. To date she has acted in three movies and seven TV dramas.

What are your upcoming projects?

“I have completed shooting the 26-episode TV series Tamiletchummy under the direction of Dr Vimala Perumal. There are three main female characters in the show, and I am playing one of them.

“[My character is] a woman who tries to balance between her career life and her family life. The show focuses on women’s voices. It might be shown on television at the end of the year.”