The final Star Trek: Picard’s teaser is out

Patrick Stewart will play the role of Jean-Luc Picard for the final time in ‘Picard’ season 3. – Paramount+

PARAMOUNT+ has released the official trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard which is to be Patrick Stewart’s final journey as the Starfleet captain.

According to the official synopsis: “A desperate message from a long-lost friend pushes Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new.

“This final journey brings him to terms with the legacy of his past as well as explosive, fresh revelations that may forever affect the fate of the Federation.”

The trailer focuses on Picard’s bittersweet reunion with fellow Star Trek: The Next Generation characters William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Worf (Michael Dorn), and Data’s twin brother, Lore (Brent Spiner).

The teaser also includes appearances by Picard regulars Rafaella “Raffi” Musiker (Michelle Hurd) and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), as well as a quick cameo by the USS Enterprise-F and also announces two new cast members: Ed Speleers as a “series regular who supports Beverly Crusher’s medical endeavours on places Starfleet has forgotten,“ and Todd Stashwick as the captain of the USS Titan.

Picard’s third and last season will launch on Paramount+ on Feb 16.

Watch the trailer below: