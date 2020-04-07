The joy of music

TWENTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Andrea Sim is an accomplished violinist who has performed both in Malaysia and abroad in countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

She has earned a Bachelor’s degree in Classical Music, and was a member of the prestigious Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO) from 2014 to 2019.

She has also performed in classical concerts, as well as commercial events such as the recent Anugerah Juara Lagu. She even teaches music to youngsters, as she loves moulding young minds.

When did your passion for the violin begin?

“When I was two years old, I expressed a keen interest to learn the violin. We were staying in Ipoh at that time. But my parents could not find a good violin teacher, so I did not get the chance to learn to play then.

“In fact, the violin was not the first music instrument I learnt to play. I learned to play the piano first, at the age of five. I only learned to play the violin at age 11. I became serious about learning the violin at 15.”

Did you love the violin more than the piano?

“I love both. In fact I must say my piano level was higher than my violin level. But my music teacher told me that if I want to be good, I have to choose between them. It is difficult to be good in both musical instruments. I need to give total dedication to one instrument.

“I feel more natural with the violin. With the violin, I can be more of myself. But I still play the piano even now, whenever I am free. Playing the piano relaxes me. I get frustrated that I cannot play the piano as [the same time] as the violin.”