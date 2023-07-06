$!The must-have apps for your phone

Find out what are the other crucial apps that could potentially save your day

IN the digital age of today, mobile phones have become an inseparable part of our lives, serving a vital role in our productivity, entertainment, and communication. It’s indeed hard to imagine a day without our trusty smartphones. As we all know, a smartphone is useless unless it is loaded with apps. And, with an infinite number of apps available for download, it can be difficult to choose the right ones to improve our lives. We’ve compiled a list of indispensable apps to assist you in streamlining and optimising your daily routine. Irrespective of your preferences and requirements, these apps are a must-have for every smartphone user. Alongside the basic applications, we’ll delve into the essential applications that you should consider installing on your phone. So, let’s get started on exploring the top must-have apps to improve your smartphone experience and make your life easier.

Google Drive Google Drive is the first on the list. When it comes to file management, this app is a game-changer. It is a cloud-based storage system that allows you to store and access your files from anywhere with an internet connection. Anyone who wants to keep their files organised and accessible should use this Google Drive app. You can also collaborate on documents, spreadsheets, and presentations in this app. Not only that, it could also be used to store your media. It will definitely help you save up your GB, which makes it worth it.

Evernote apps synchronises across all devices, making it accessible at any moment.–evernote.com

Evernote Evernote is a digital platform that allows you to jot down various types of information like notes, schedules, or random ideas. Despite being around for over ten years, Evernote has managed to keep up with its competitors and has an exceptional organisational system. You can also sort all your notes into different notebooks and label them with custom tags, making them easy to search and locate later. Additionally, the app synchronises across all your devices, making it accessible anytime, anywhere.

LastPass The venerable password manager LastPass is one of the top apps that you should have in your phone because it lets you access, manage, and create unique passwords wherever you are. The app syncs with other installations of LastPass, such as those on your laptop or desktop computer. There are others, but LastPass seems to be one step ahead most of the time. Additionally, the premium version is reasonably inexpensive. You can also grab LastPass Authenticator to go along with it for added security. There are other options for great password managers here and some free LastPass alternatives if the new, more restricted free version isn’t doing it for you. LastPass also has an authenticator app for additional security.

Tasty Cooking is made easy with the help of Tasty, an app that offers thousands of recipes to choose from. If you’re someone who struggles in the kitchen or needs fresh ideas for meals, Tasty is perfect for you. One of the app’s standout features is its step-by-step mode, which visually guides you through each recipe. Tasty is perfect as an excellent recipe organizer, sorting your recipes into different categories. Plus, you can rate the recipes to remind yourself which ones you liked the most and want to make again. Tasty also has a feature that allows you to filter recipes based on your dietary preferences, such as vegetarian, gluten-free, or low-carb. The app is free to download and use, although some recipes may require you to purchase ingredients. Without doubt, Tasty is excellent for anyone who loves cooking and wants to learn more about food and elevate cooking experience.