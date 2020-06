I AM going to admit that prior to the release of Universal Music’s collaborative track Jangan Keluar, I had no idea who Yonniboii was. This 22-year-old singer, songwriter and producer not only composed Jangan Keluar but was one of the 17 artistes featured on it. The song, which bluntly told listeners to stay indoors during the movement control order (MCO), was also extremely catchy and memorable. Born Muhammad Haqeem Nuriman Nor Azrin, Yonniboii is in fact the monicker he used when he played League of Legends. He studied animation, but eventually turned to his true passion – music. He is currently working on his debut album, which will be out at the end of the year. During an interview with theSun, Yonniboii spoke about his journey to becoming a musician.

His public profile shot up thanks to writing and performing on the collaborative track ‘Jangan Keluar’. – Courtesy of Universal Music

How did it begin for you? “I always wanted to do music, but my mum and dad were hyped about it. My dad was in graphics and did animation, so my mum and dad decided that I should be in graphic design and become an animator, too. “So I did do it for a bit and worked in an office. But that was not what I wanted to do. I have been writing songs since I was 13. “I quit my job and took up other jobs that allowed me the free time to pursue my music. I worked at a convenience store. “So I just went from zero to hero.” With no connections to the music industry, how did you get your foot through the door? “All I had was YouTube. That’s all.” I heard one of your songs Sakit began as a solo, but ended up as a duet. “I wrote the song for Zynakal. Then I thought, why not collaborate with the guy himself? After I wrote the song, I gave him a listen. He wanted to record it. He had written some stuff when he was having some personal problems, so he added some of it into Sakit. I think that is why it was popular. It was very honest.” How did you end up working with more established singers like Faisal Tahir and Dayang Nurfaizah? “I am guessing they heard my other works. They called me up, and I thought since it is, like, Faizal Tahir, I was like: ‘Okay, let’s do this’. This year I have been given a chance to work with so many people. This year is like, my best year ever.”

He is constantly experimenting with other music styles and genres. – Courtesy of Universal Music