The search for the next Miss Universe Malaysia

The goal of pageants is to empower women to have a positive effect on their community

THE Miss Universe Organization and Just Capella Sdn. Bhd., the new license holder for the Miss Universe Malaysia beauty pageant, jointly launched the Miss Universe Malaysia competition on Feb 17 at a formal event in the St. Regis Kuala Lumpur. This marked the official start of the hunt for the next Miss Universe Malaysia. The new licence holder, Datin Wira Poppy Capella, is an Indonesian singer and the head of the PT Capella Swastika Karya in Jakarta. Just Capella CEO Dato’ Westin Chew, a successful Malaysian businessman with years of experience, is also a part of her new team. Datin Wira Poppy Capella said: “We are thrilled to be appointed by JKN Global Group, the owner of Miss Universe Organization, to manage the Miss Universe pageant in Malaysia.

The Miss Universe organisation is committed to empowering women and promoting diversity, and we share a vision to create an incredible impact through Miss Universe Malaysia 2023.” She remarked that the Miss Universe Malaysia competition is a stage that gives women the skills to make great changes in their personal, professional, and charity lives, enabling them to act as role models for their communities and followers. It also gives them the ability to stand and stand on their own. Dato’ Westin also stated that the newest pageant’s addition of new energy, originality, and creativity will raise the quality of the Miss Universe Malaysia brand to a higher scale with their five G’s – Give, Good, Generous, Gratitude and Go Green. To maintain the integrity, clarity, sincerity, and fairness in all actions and judgements, Just Capella will also implement new procedures.

A number of qualifying rounds, including swimwear, evening gown, and interview competitions, will be held for Miss Universe Malaysia. The pageant’s winner will represent Malaysia at the Miss Universe competition, where she will face off against other hopefuls from across the globe for the coveted Miss Universe crown. As part of their official Asian trip, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, Andreína Martínez Founier of the Dominican Republic, and Curacao’s Gabriëla Dos Santos were welcomed as special guests. The first Miss Universe private jet, which will be used for the title winner’s official trips throughout the world, was unveiled in front of the crowd by Anne Jakratutatip, owner of the Miss Universe Organization, allowing for safe travels. The three gorgeous special guests emphasised how happy they were to be in Malaysia for the first time, how kind everyone was, and how they hoped to visit very soon.