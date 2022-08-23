The unbeatable vegan burger

IMAGINE eating a delicious burger and then, finding out that there is no meat in it. Well, imagine no more!

SALA, a local restaurant known for redefining plant-based food in Malaysia, recently introduced its latest offering – the spicy and juicy SALA Burger Belacan in conjunction with Merdeka Day.

The burger also highlights local flavours. It consists of crispy fresh coral lettuce, deep fried tortilla chips, a vegan beef patty, salsa, and spread with a special ingredient – sambal belacan – and topped with thinly sliced onion inside a soft and pillowy bun.

It’s completely meatless, but is far more satisfying than any meaty burger.

Though there are so many vegan or vegetarian burger recipes out there, this patty’s taste and texture is a treat to the taste buds.

The vegan beef patty was perfectly created by alternative meat experts at Phuture Food, and it is rich in flavour and has a buttery tenderness. The patty is cooked in an air fryer and this helps lock the juices inside.

So, in every bite, you can enjoy the perfect combination of the flavourful big-sized patty, tomato salsa, spicy and tangy sambal belacan, and all different textures.

Every burger lover should not miss the opportunity to try this burger. The burger will be available for a limited time only at all SALA restaurants, except for SALA at Avenue K.

On Aug 2, 2022, SALA introduced the SALA Burger Belacan at their first outlet at Galeria Hartamas. At the launch event, members of the media were given a chance to stack their own burgers before they could taste the mouth-watering burger.

Apart from the SALA Burger Belacan, guests were served with popular SALA dishes like Nasi Lemak, Pina Colada smoothies, and creamy and delightful Kelava vanila and ondeh-ondeh ice-cream, a locally made vegan ice cream brand.

The food was simply mind-blowing. In fact, everything tasted so good that it was hard to differentiate between the ‘real meat’ and the vegan version.

SALA is a Latin-inspired plant-based vegan restaurant serving Tex-Mex cuisine (derived from the words Texan and Mexican).