The White Lotus season 3 expected to shoot in Thailand

THERE have been rumours that The White Lotus' upcoming season will take place in Asia. An exclusive report from Variety claimed that “multiple sources” have confirmed that the third season of the hit HBO show will take place in Thailand.

HBO denied Variety's request for a comment, although showrunner Mike White's statements during the season 2 finale seem consistent with the ultimate result.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,“ White said in a clip that aired after the season 2 finale.

He added: “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The White Lotus showcases the splendour of the many fictional White Lotus resorts, although the first two seasons were really filmed on the grounds of Four Seasons hotels in Hawaii and Sicily.

If the show follows a similar pattern of filming, possible shooting locations in Thailand would mean cities where Four Seasons has a presence, which includes Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle.

Despite the rife speculation, neither a location, nor cast members have been decided for the third season. However, considering how the second season ended, it is possible that the next season will feature a completely fresh ensemble cast.

The White Lotus became a huge hit for HBO when the first season aired in 2021, and won several accolades. It took home 10 Emmys, including Best Limited or Anthology series, writing and directing for White, and acting awards for stars Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett.

At this year’s Golden Globe awards, the second season of the show won for best limited or anthology series and best supporting actress for Coolidge. The White Lotus also took home two SAG Awards, with Coolidge winning best actress in a drama series and the show won best TV drama ensemble.

Season 1 and Season 2 of The White Lotus is currently streaming on HBO.