Theatresauce’s all-female “Saturn Return”

Theatresauce’s sole female director leads an all-female production “Saturn Return” which delves into female millennials’ struggles as they enter 30.

THEATRESAUCE announces its third production of the 2023 season, “Saturn Return,“ under the exceptional direction of the talented Mia Sabrina Mahadir, who proudly takes the helm as the year’s sole female director. The production show is scheduled to run from the 14th until the 18th of June 2023 at Sunway’s Rooftop Theatre and will be performed by an all-female cast and design team. Those familiar with astrology may have heard of the Saturn Return phenomenon, which is a cosmic event that occurs every 29.5 years when the planet Saturn literally “returns” to the exact zodiac sign, degree, and house it was in when you were born. As the planet of karma, your Saturn Return is a period of getting really serious about who you are, what your legacy is, and what you’re here to leave for the world. You can anticipate new challenges, responsibilities, tests, existential crises, and growth when Saturn returns. Regardless of your astrological beliefs or philosophies, Saturn Return has something for everyone, as it coincides with the burden of turning 30.

For this reason, it was important for Mia to have females in their 30s as part of the cast. The 5-piece ensemble includes Leaism, Sharifah Aleysha, Lim Sheng Hui, Sharanya Radhakrishnan, and Tharwa Karina, who have been collaborating with Mia since February to devise the show which includes themes such as womanhood, spirituality, and sex, as well as how our past and present continuously shape the way we anchor the future. Previously a director of “Orang Muda, Darah Muda”, Mia graduated from Theatresauce’s Emerging Directors Lab 2021/2022. In the three pieces she directed for the lab, Mia has explored the themes of struggles among Muslim Malay millennials, female friendships, rivalry, and childhood trauma. Saturn Return will be a challenge for Mia as it is her first time devising stories from her female peers of diverse backgrounds. Running for 120 minutes, it will also be Mia’s first full-length direction. Saturn Return will also be crowdfunding for their production cost. By supporting the show, you will have the opportunity to receive exclusive merchandise such as postcards, stickers, zines, and candles, all showcasing the unique aesthetic and themes of Saturn Return. The performances of the show are scheduled to run from Wednesday to Sunday, starting at 8.30 PM in the evening. In order to cater to the weekend audience, there are matinee shows at 3.00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays. This provides a range of options for theatergoers to choose from based on their preferred timing. For those interested in attending, standard tickets are priced at RM55 per person. However, there is a special offer for bulk purchases where a group of four individuals can enjoy a discounted rate of RM45 per ticket. This allows friends or families to take advantage of the reduced price when attending the performance together.