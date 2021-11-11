Thirst for making music

IN 2018, then-16-year-old Vishal Chopra participated in the World Championship Of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in the United States. This was right after he won a scholarship worth RM12,000 from the Malaysian Championship Of Performing Arts and was given a chance to represent the country in WCOPA.

During the world championship, Vishal played two guitars at the same time, effectively putting him in the semi-finals and then took home gold medals and a silver medal for several categories.

Now 19 years old, Vishal recently moved overseas to further his studies in music at the London College of Music in performance and recording.

“I’ve always wanted to further my music knowledge professionally and give myself the chance to push myself to the best of my abilities!” the multi-instrumentalist told theSun.

Which instrument was the hardest to become proficient at?

“Piano for sure! The coordination that both hands require is what makes it the most difficult and it’s the instrument I struggle with the most. I would definitely say the drums as well. Even though playing a basic drum beat is considered easy, playing it at a consistent volume and tempo is harder than it seems and requires a lot of technique.”

Can you talk about Math Class, the band you’re part of? Have you also thought about starting your own band?

“Math Class is like a family to me and I genuinely can’t explain how amazing it feels to have a band that is not only made up of some of my closest friends, but also one that sounds so professional.

“Our relationship with each other really grew when we filmed the music video for our first single Sleepless. Even though we are all on separate sides of the world at the moment, it hasn’t stopped us from creating songs and it never will!

“I have thought of starting my own band for any solo work that I create and have to perform while I’m here in London. While I have not landed on a particular style for my original songs, I’m thinking of leaning towards a more indie rock inspired sound.”