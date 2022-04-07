Toast to good health

Today is World Health Day, why not drink to your wellbeing with these healthy beverages

WE are all well aware that water is important, but sometimes we get sick of plain old water. If you are craving something more, these healthy drinks will give you nutrition and another healthy option. Green Tea Many people know of green tea as a healthy drink that hydrates and soothes the soul, but this drink works better than you think. Green tea has a wide range of health benefits as it can prevent disease, reduce inflammation and potentially the risk of cancer. Green tea also improves cholesterol levels by lowering them.

Ginger tea Ginger is a natural remedy for all stomach problems. It has been touted as a way to soothe indigestion, relieve motion sickness, nausea associated with pregnancy, and relieve digestion. If you feel like this is a drink you might enjoy on days your stomach does not feel so good, make a cup of fresh ginger tea by soaking a slice or two of fresh ginger root in a cup of hot water. Consider adding a few drops of honey if ginger tea is too spicy for you, it makes the drink even tastier.

Coconut water The taste of this tropical water is a bit inconsistent. Some love it, and some hate it. But few know that this healthy drink can hydrate the body and provide an amazing amount of potassium. Potassium plays an important role in maintaining a healthy heart rate and controlling blood pressure. Coconut water is also a good source of other electrolytes, including sodium and magnesium. Be careful with flavoured varieties as they add sugar and calories.

Pomegranate juice Pomegranate juice is one of the most nutritious drinks. This vibrant fruit juice contains antioxidants that help protect cells from damage and reduce inflammation, which may help relieve some types of arthritis. It is also rich in immune-boosting vitamin C. Be careful when you get them in stores since some may be diluted with other liquids or contain added sugar. For more effective results, it is best to consume pure pomegranate.

Beet juice Beetroot juice is a drink with many health benefits. It has the effect of lowering blood pressure. The juice is rich in nitric oxide, which increases endurance and improves blood flow during exercise. The juice is also rich in folic acid, vitamin C, and antioxidants, free of trans and saturated fats, and high in magnesium, calcium and iron to promote a healthy liver.

Lemon water Lemon water is an amazingly powerful immune booster. Lemon stimulates the production of bile, aids in digestion, and helps cleanse the liver. It can be consumed any time but consuming it in the morning helps you get your day going just right. Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of hot or cold water, and you may add a few drops of honey to make it tastier. There are high chances you will start drinking more lemon water than regular water because lemons taste better and help you stay hydrated.

Cranberry juice Cranberry juice is healthier than you think. This magical juice helps with kidney stones and urinary tract infections. It also protects the body from various types of cancer and heart disease. Cranberries also have the ability to fight infections and bacteria for up to eight hours after ingestion. For best results, it is best to consume 100% pure, so be sure to check the ingredients when purchasing.

Peppermint tea Peppermint tea is a well-known tea to sooth your stomach and of course, a stress reliever. Peppermint tea can relieve digestive symptoms such as gas, bloating, and indigestion. Peppermint tea can relax the digestive system and relieve pain. It also prevents smooth muscle contractions, which can relieve intestinal spasms. If you tend to get stressed at work, take a sip at your desk, or before bed if you can’t seem to sleep at night.

Orange juice Orange juice is loved by people all over the world. Everyone knows that it is loaded with essential nutrients such as vitamin C and potassium. Commercial varieties are also often fortified with calcium and vitamin D. The best way to soothe a seasonal allergy is to drink a glass of orange juice. It is also great for fighting against seasonal allergies.