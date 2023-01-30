Tobey Maguire ready for new Spidey film

THE 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced the concept of the multiverse, and saw former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles.

For Maguire, whose last appearance as Peter Parker/Spider-Man was in the divisive 2007 film Spider-Man 3, he had always longed for a fourth film, and leapt at the opportunity when it was offered to him.

Variety reported Maguire’s statements in the upcoming book Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special. There, Maguire said: “I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this ... [To] get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!” It’s fun and exciting.’”

“I love these films and I love all of the different series,” Maguire continued. “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

Sony has yet to announce any concrete plans for its next live-action Spider-Man movie. It will surely star current Spider-Man Tom Holland, but whether or not the multiverse allows Maguire and Garfield to come back remains to be seen. Considering No Way Home grossed US$1.9 billion (RM8.06 billion) at the worldwide box office, anything’s possible.