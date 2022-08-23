Too fast, not so furious

THE film Alive Drift, also known as Alivehoon, tells the story about introverted top Esports gamer Koichi Oba (Shuhei Nomura) turned pro car drifter.

The story begins with Ryousuke Muto (Takanori Jinnai), veteran drifting car racer who crashes his beloved racecar and ends up on crutches. After the accident, his daughter Natsumi (Ai Yoshikawa) recruits Koichi to race for their team.

As a person who knows pretty much nothing about drifting, the racing scenes were of course impressive.

With no CG used during post-production, it must’ve undoubtedly been a feat to film the scenes. By the end of the movie, I got the gist of how drift racing is scored, and what the roles of a leader and chaser were in twin battles.

You have the standard characters: harsh manager and mentor, lofty but secretly sweet mechanic, rude tough guy rival, potential romantic interest with the cute female protagonist, and even the animesque sexy female manager.

As an avid movie watcher, however, the plot failed to meet my expectations. Granted, the movie most likely did not have a Fast & Furious budget, but everything from the character progression to the colour grading was definitely a miss in my book.