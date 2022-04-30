Travis Barker sought permission before proposing to Kourtney Kardashian

ON this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner got emotional as she revealed the step that musician Travis Barker took before proposing to Kourtney Kardashian.

According to Jenner, Barker had approached her to ask for Kourtney’s hand in marriage, before then going to the late Robert Kardashian Sr.’s grave to ‘ask’ him as well.

The late Robert had passed away in 2003, less than two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was 59 years old.

Barker and Kourtney met in 2006 and maintained a friendship for years until early 2021 when they confirmed they were dating.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Poosh founder on Oct 17 last year.

The couple then got married in Las Vegas at the One Love Wedding Chapel on Apr 4, hours after attending the Grammys together.

Kourtney later confirmed on Instagram that the April ceremony was not legally binding.

The Kardashian and Barker's attempts to get pregnant via fertility treatments are currently being chronicled on The Kardashians.