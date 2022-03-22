Trevor Noah weighs in on Kanye’s Grammy kerfuffle

AFTER a heated Instagram exchange between Trevor Noah and Ye (previously known as Kanye West), the rapper was recently suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for calling the comedian a racial slur.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed that the deleted content by Kanye violates the app’s policies on bullying and harassment. Since his return to Instagram, West has deleted all his posts and there's no new posts yet at time of writing.

Shortly after the Instagram ban news broke, he was officially banned from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony due to his concerning behavior on social media. Noah, who is hosting this year’s upcoming Grammy award ceremony reacted to the news by tweeting on his Twitter account: “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”

On March 15, Noah had addressed the rapper's harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson on the The Daily Show. He suggested that West should seek professional therapy to improve his mental health.

“It touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit,” Noah said. “I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything. You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch. And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave (toxic relationships).”

Noah also said: “What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

This year, Kanye West is nominated in five categories, including Album of the year as a producer for Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero and four other nominations for his album Donda.

A close source confirmed to CNN that Noah had nothing to do with West’s performance being canceled by the Grammys.

Trevor Noah will host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3.