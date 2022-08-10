Tributes flow in for late Olivia Newton-John

THE legendary Olivia Newton-John, best known for her role as Sandy in the iconic musical Grease, has passed away following her latest bout with breast cancer.

After thirty long years of battling the disease, the actress succumbed to the condition at her ranch in California. She was 73. The late actress’s death was announced by her husband, John Easterling.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” said Easterling via a statement.

He added: “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Easterling then concluded his post by honouring his late wife’s candid journey in fighting off cancer.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”