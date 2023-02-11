Tuan’s The Other Side Asia Tour 2024 lands in Kuala Lumpur

PREPARE yourselves, Malaysian IGOT7s, as the heartthrob of the K-pop universe is poised to captivate your hearts with “The Other Side” Asia Tour 2024, arriving in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

This eagerly anticipated fan gathering will take place on Jan 6, 2024, at 6pm in Zepp KL, promising an unforgettable evening filled with music, charm and excitement.

Mark Tuan, renowned for his remarkable rap skills and extensive contributions to GOT7’s songs, is a globally celebrated K-pop idol, amassing a remarkable 14 million Instagram followers and three million YouTube subscribers.

Notably, in 2019, he not only received a nomination but also clinched the prestigious Hot Star Award at the Weibo Starlight Awards, solidifying his position as a shining star in the K-pop realm.

With numerous hits to his name, such as One in a Million, Lonely, Far Away and more, his official YouTube videos have garnered substantial viewership.

Brought to you by Trumpet International, the Mark Tuan “The Other Side” Asia Tour 2024 in Malaysia offers a range of ticket categories, including VVIP at RM1499 (free standing), VIP at RM889 (free standing), Cat 1 at RM689 (free standing) and Cat 2 at RM439 (numbered seat), with an additional RM4 processing fee.

The VVIP category, limited to just 150 tickets, promises a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience Mark Tuan up close and personal in a free-standing section, ensuring a concert experience like no other.

Secure your tickets at excitix.com.my and for more updates, keep an eye on Trumpet International’s official social media channels.