Tunes to inspire

ALTHOUGH his parents sent him for violin classes at the age of six, singer-songwriter Ky Den eventually shifted towards the guitar and synthesiser. “Then it paused for a little, because I was just stuck with playing three songs over and over on the guitar. Then two years ago, I got my first laptop and discovered more about music production. That was when I realised all songs were produced by producers,” said Ky Den, whose real name is Chairil Danish. Since then, the singer quickly grew in prominence within the Malaysian indie scene, particularly after dropping his debut EP, Damai in January.

Why did you lose interest in the violin? I don’t know for sure. The violin wasn’t my idea, it was my parents, so I just went with it. I was at a phase where I wanted to discover more things and my interests. The violin didn’t really ... I wouldn’t say it didn’t resonate with me, as I really loved playing it. I just stopped for some reason, because I guess I was just like that as a kid ... pick up something then lose interest, pick up something else, and lose interest. Just bouncing here and there finding the “it” thing I wanted. Do you think that you naturally leaned towards the guitar because your dad was a guitarist? I guess so, because my first guitar was a hand-me-down acoustic from my dad. I think he kind of encouraged me as well. He played more towards rock, like Guns N’ Roses, Metallica and all that. My dad definitely played a large role in me playing the guitar. He was very supportive. How do you balance your time as a student and a musician? For now, it’s kind of easy because we haven’t started yet. Before this, I would study for a bit after coming back from class, and after that, whatever free time I have left was spent on making music. It wasn’t like that every day, but I try lar.