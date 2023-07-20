Turning trash into treasure

Recycling processes transform used bottles and glass jars into useful items

WHAT do you do with used shampoo or body wash bottles? Instead of throwing it into the bin, you could recycle it into an aesthetically beautiful and functional product on your own! Kao (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, which is celebrating their 50th anniversary kicked off a range of activities at their recent event to bring sustainable lifestyle practises to the masses. Official called ‘The Kirei Lifestyle’, this movement centres living a beautiful life inside out by incorporating clean and sustainable living with naturally-made and reusable products. Kirei Lifestyle Plan was formerly launched in April 2019 and designed to deliver a vision of a gentler and more sustainable way of living in the 21st century.

Kao hopes 100% of their products will have a full life-cycle environmental footprint by 2030. In line with this, company president Nishimaki Akira and Kao Corporation’s director and senior managing executive officer Toru Nishiguchi, launched the Together for Tomorrow roadshow from July 4 to July 9 at the main concourse, ground floor, of IPC Shopping Centre on July 7, 2023. The roadshow’s aim was to invite visitors and Kao’s customers to learn about the recycling process, especially for household plastic bottles and products, and to participate in their recycling-driven activities.

For the roadshow event, the main concourse area popped in white and green as the space was decorated with white-coloured cardboard trees against a green backdrop and green carpet with a touch of brown. Staying true to the mission, everything in that space was made with recycled materials. Visitors had a firsthand experience learning about recycling at booths set up by non-governmental organisations that focused on environmental initiatives like ImpactLution, Biji-Biji Initiative and Bohomys. Event attendees were educated on how to transform recycled plastic into eco-bricks, upcycling, make plants pots from discarded glasses and planters from recycling items.

Interested customers were invited to participate in GlazeCraft and ExoBricks sessions. All around the concourse were colourful coasters, pots and handphone holders made from recycled plastic available for the public to purchase. Customers could also bring their own plastic items to recycle or watch plastic waste being shredded into bits and given a new life. A representative from the Association of Social Services and Community Development of Gombak District, Selangor (PSPK) demonstrated the process of shredding plastic into tiny pieces using a machine. The shredded material was then reused to create small decorative items. Besides this, visitors had the opportunity to learn about Kao’s The Kirei Lifestyle, Wastefulness-Mottaninai, and RecyCreation that explained about recycling through a game called Be a Little Green Hero.