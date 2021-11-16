Twice beats their own record

TWICE surpassed their own record for the highest first-day sales by a girl group this year with their latest full-length album, Formula Of Love: O+T=<3.

According to JYP Entertainment, the album had achieved 700,000 units before its release, making it the highest pre-ordered sales in the South Korean’s superstar group entire career.

The group has also smashed their previous record for their 10th mini-album, Taste Of Love, which was released in June. The group recently dropped a music video for the album’s lead single, Scientist.

TWICE is currently working on the release of a Japanese Christmas-themed single titled, Doughnut, which might be released in December.