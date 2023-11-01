TXT’s new album surpasses 1.5 million pre-orders

THE latest album by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, better known as TXT, has proved to be a big hit even before its official release on Jan 27.

Pre-orders for the group’s fifth mini-album The Name Chapter: Temptation, surpassed 1.56 million copies as of Monday.

However, this is not the first time the group has sold out quickly.

In the past, the band’s 4th mini album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child recorded 1.47 copies in pre-orders, and the latest achievement means that the group has set a new record.

On Jan 10, TXT released clips of the music video for the song Daydream, along with promotional photos. The pictures show the band members in an enchanting forest with a river and a big tree.

The K-pop group is expected to release photos for other songs like Nightmare, Farewell and Lullaby in the future.