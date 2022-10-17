Understanding congenital heart disease

CONGENITAL heart diseases are problems with the heart’s structure that are present at birth. They are among the most common birth defects, together with neural tube defects and Down syndrome. Congenital heart disease occurs in approximately 8 out of every 1000 live births.

The term congenital heart disease refers to a large group of defects that affects the structure of the heart and the way it works. The defect can be in the way how the blood flows through the heart and out to the rest of the body.

Certain conditions increase the risk of a child being born with congenital heart disease, including:

-> Genetic conditions such as Down syndrome, DiGeorge syndrome, Turner syndrome

-> Maternal diabetes, especially if the diabetes is uncontrolled

-> Maternal exposure to viral infections such as rubella

-> Maternal alcohol or drug use during pregnancy

-> Certain medications such as isotretinoin which is used to treat acne, or lithium for bipolar disorder

Some major defects can be diagnosed during pregnancy through ultrasound, although there are some that are not able to be detected until after birth or even later in life.