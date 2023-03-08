Unveil legends anew

IMMERSE yourself in the enthralling world of Korean fantasy drama as Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon makes its triumphant return for Season Two this September on Disney+Hotstar. Prepare for a captivating journey through the ancient land of Arth, where heroes carve their own legendary paths.

Season Two picks up eight years after the dramatic events of the first season, delving deeper into the fateful tales of characters like King Tagon, portrayed by the talented Jang Donggun, and Eunseom, the leader of the Ago tribe, played by Lee Joongi.

The gripping narrative unfolds as Tanya, the high priestess of Arthdal, portrayed by Shin Saekyeong, and the cunning politician and first queen of Arthdal, Taealha, played by Kim Okvin, further shape the destiny of this fantastical realm.

Directed by Kim Kwangsik and written by Kim Younghyun and Park Sangyean, Season Two promises even more intrigue and excitement.

As fans anticipate the new episodes released every Saturday and Sunday, they can already catch up on the thrilling Season One of Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon by signing up for Disney+Hotstar.

Not only will viewers have access to this epic Korean series, but they can also enjoy other captivating shows like the award-winning Big Bet starring Choi Minsik and Big Mouth, a gripping legal drama.

Don’t miss the chance to stream Season Two of Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon this September on Disney+Hotstar and immerse yourself in a world of unparalleled entertainment.