Upcycled decorations

Here are some DIY ideas for you to change up your home, without breaking the bank

ARE you planning to refresh your room? Instead of going out to purchase something from a store, why not release your creative side? Try these DIY decor ideas that we've compiled for you to add a personal touch to your space. Upcycled bottle vases The first DIY decor design you can try is making these fun glass vases out of recycled bottles. You only need unused glass bottles, fresh flowers like roses or chrysanthemums, or some arts and crafts materials – white paint, gold glitter, whatever strikes your fancy. Once you've gathered these necessities, decorate the vases to make them more aesthetically-pleasing.

Floating LED cloud light If you want to add some color and interest to your aesthetic room, this cute floating LED cloud light is a must have. You will need an empty plastic bottle, cotton wool, battery-powered colour-changing LED lights, and a string. Glue the LED lights inside the bottle and wrap the cotton wool over it to create a fluffy cloud. Attach the string to the top of your cloud and tape it to the ceiling. Spotify album plaque The Spotify Album Plaque is a trendy and attractive room decoration that can be hung on the wall or placed on a wooden stand on your table. You'll need acrylic board or a glass sheet, a white or black permanent marker, and a print of your favorite Spotify album cover or song. Just write the song name, trace the audio controls and stick the cover on the surface and you're done!

Aesthetic mirror DIY aesthetic mirrors are a popular idea right now. These are all fairly straight forward to build and you can either paint cute pictures onto the mirror itself or make an accent frame using various materials and colours. Some of the most popular aesthetic frame designs are clay blobs, foam, wavy rugs, and painted clouds. Cork bulletin board Cork board in the bedroom is always handy. You can put up anything important to you: holiday photos, memos, to-do lists, goal lists, and so on. It may be difficult to build a good cork board, but persevere, because it is worth while!