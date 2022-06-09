Vikram is an action-packed revival of a classic film

VIKRAM was one of the most anticipated movies from the Tamil film industry, and winning the hearts of people all over the world. Lokesh Kanagaraj directs this film, which stars 67-year-old legend Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. Vikram is a spiritual sequel to Kamal’s 1986 film of the same name. Just before the release of Vikram, Lokesh requested fans to review his former film Kaiththi, and one discovers that this film picks up where that film left off. The Tamil Nadu Narcotics Bureau conducts drug raids around the state when two containers of drugs vanish into thin air. Sandhanam (Vijay Sethupathi) and the local drug distribution gangs must retrieve the missing narcotics before the infamous drug boss Rolex (Suriya) finds out.

Meanwhile, the drugs agency witnesses the murder of several of its officers, including Prapanjan (Kalidas Jayaram), by a masked gang that vows war on the system. To catch them, police chief Jose (Chemban Vinod Jose) dispatches a special black ops squad commanded led by Amar (Fahadh Faasil). We meet Karnan (Kamal Haasan), an alcoholic womaniser who appears to be more interested in scuffles than being a good grandpa to his grandchild. It is then revealed that Karnan is actually agent Vikram (from the 1986 film) on a mission to bring down the narcotics cartel. Fahadh practically takes the picture on his shoulders in the first half, which plays out like a racy thriller; the film swings between numerous scenarios, developing interest with a heart-thumping background soundtrack.

Kamal is unquestionably the star here, a cinema superstar in five Indian languages with a six-decade career, but Lokesh backs him up with outstanding actors in every role. All of the actors here are capable of starring in their own movie. Kamal is back in action after years, and it makes me proud that the actor embraces his age on film. He can still fight men single-handedly and you would sit and enjoy without questioning anything. Fahadh gets to play the most fascinating role, as he changes throughout the film. There is a road that leads to his submission to unlawful justice, and with an actor of his talent, it only gets utterly beautiful. Vijay Sethupathi reprises his role as a villain and adds so much to a figure who could have been portrayed.