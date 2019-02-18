VIMA pays tribute to local music stalwarts

THE VIMA Hall Of Fame Microawards ceremony will be hosted by Country Barn Pub & Restaurant on Feb 23 at 7pm.

This event is held to recognise the VIMA 2018/2019 Hall of Fame inductees and is open to all who wish to join and witness this dedication to icons of our local music scene.

The inductees are three mentor-teacher-entertainers, Vijay David, Gerard Singh and Edwin Nathaniel, who have each contributed immensely to the growth of the Malaysian music community.

“We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious award and these three music legends deserve all the respect and accolade that is coming their way. This is our way of giving back and playing a key role in keeping the local music scene going with our own combination of good music, food and ambience” shared Jeffrey Bhagwan, Director of Country Barn.

The VIMA Hall of Fame awards was introduced in 2008 and serves to honour musicians and music related platforms that have helped elevate the music scene in Malaysia.

Some of the previous inductees include Poetic Ammo, Pop Shuvit, Paul Ponnudorai (posthumous), Ahmad Izham Omar, Jason Lo, Azmyl Yunor, OAG, Too Phat, Issa Rodriguez, Jasmine Low, Jakeman and Nice Stupid Playground.

All those keen to attend this commemorative evening should call 03-8011 5582 or email countrybarnusj@gmail.com for reservations.