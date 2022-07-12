VIU releases Malaysian adaptation of K-drama She Was Pretty

THE Malaysian version of the Korean hit series She Was Pretty is here! Viu, the leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, has officially just released its original remake. The series which was recently premiered features a prominent Malaysian cast.
According to Viu Malaysia country manager Kingsley Warner, the local adaptation was inspired by the success of the original Korean show. “She Was Pretty has a storyline that has proven successful,” Warner said in a statement.
“It has become a popular title beyond Korea with remakes done across different languages set in different countries.”
He added: “With such a strong following, the Viu Original team decided it was time to give the story a uniquely Southeast Asian setting and brought together a strong cast to bring the series to Viu-ers across our markets.”
Steven Lim, Viu Malaysia’s associate director for development, echoed similar remarks, noting the high demand for local adaptations.
“This Made-In-Malaysia version, is the 15th Viu Original production, and is produced by Viu in collaboration with Independent Pictures,” said Lim at the show’s media launch.
“As Viu’s Original works are the cornerstone of our content strategy, we hope to continue producing works which our viewers want. From our experience, adaptation has worked for us in the past like Black and The Bridge.”
He continued: “Undeniably, there are many K-drama fans out there, as well as Malay drama followers. It’s only sensible to marry these two by adapting a popular K-drama series into a Malaysian version. And the universal theme of love also resonates with our direction.”
As such, Viu’s She Was Pretty follows the original show’s plotline, centring around two past acquaintances who meet up after a reversal of both fortunes and appearances.
Diana Danielle and Aiman Hakim Ridza star as the show’s leads, Nadia and Haniff. Supporting characters Ashraff and Kejora ‘Jo’ Yusoff are portrayed by Alvin Chong and Daniella Sya.
In addition, the local romantic comedy is directed by Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim, who has worked with Viu previously to release Ganjil.
Considering his filmography and Viu’s popularity, it is no surprise that viewers will very much enjoy the local production.
She Was Pretty is currently available for streaming on the Viu app.