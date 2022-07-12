VIU releases Malaysian adaptation of K-drama She Was Pretty

THE Malaysian version of the Korean hit series She Was Pretty is here! Viu, the leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, has officially just released its original remake. The series which was recently premiered features a prominent Malaysian cast.

According to Viu Malaysia country manager Kingsley Warner, the local adaptation was inspired by the success of the original Korean show. “She Was Pretty has a storyline that has proven successful,” Warner said in a statement.

“It has become a popular title beyond Korea with remakes done across different languages set in different countries.”

He added: “With such a strong following, the Viu Original team decided it was time to give the story a uniquely Southeast Asian setting and brought together a strong cast to bring the series to Viu-ers across our markets.”

Steven Lim, Viu Malaysia’s associate director for development, echoed similar remarks, noting the high demand for local adaptations.