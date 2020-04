Much has been said about the current coronavirus pandemic that has been on a warpath across the planet, and is currently in its second wave within Malaysia. Crippling the economy and modern daily life, the virus is expected to linger for several more months. Focusing on the virus’ impact on the entertainment industry in Malaysia, theSun got in contact with some key figures from the shadowed valleys of the local underground music scene to ask their opinions on what has put the country and their livelihoods in a chokehold. Several of the interviewed individuals have chosen to go by pseudonyms or stage names, and one has chosen to remain anonymous. Owner of Varmt Stål Records “I’ve been spending time on my hobbies and passion; listening to records, browsing label online stores, watching movies online, re-watching old TV shows and managing the orders on Varmt Stål Records’ webstore. “Temporary self-isolation has finally become a reality for all of us. We’re living in an unprecedented time, and the notion of staying at home for an extended period is a lot for anyone to wrap their head around, both physically and mentally. “As for the virus’ impact on the underground music scene, look around you. Fears of the coronavirus’ impact on the global underground scene has rocked music markets worldwide! All the physical stores are temporarily closed; not only are big concerts affected, but even underground gigs. “Even worse is how shipping [items] from infected countries has also temporarily stopped, both exports and imports, just to make sure this pandemic is not spreading further around the globe. “But on another note, it is a good move though. For now, we should stay clean and safe for the next two to three months, and we will get our scene back.”

Area.51 manager Black (centre) is also the vocalist and guitarist of thrash metal band Exothermix. – Sunpix by Mark Mathen Victor

Man Beranak, owner of Rumah Api “For Rumah Api, the impact is really towards the rent and bills. For the record and distro sales, maybe it is not a problem as it can still be done online as the postal service is still up and running. “For the local do-it-yourself (DIY) hardcore punk scene, I do not think the virus poses that much of a problem for the bands as most of them [have full-time day jobs].”

Ajax Salaman, co-organiser of KL Metalcamp “In my opinion, Covid-19 will leave a big impact on the metal scene, not only in 2020 but also in the future. As for now, most gigs and festivals have been cancelled. Bands have stopped touring, and labels are postponing new releases. Bands and label activities are really affected by this epidemic. “We also received news that members of [US thrash bands] Testament and Death Angel were infected with Covid-19 during their recent tour. This a very serious situation that I don’t think people in the scene were expecting, or were prepared for. “But, the metal scene is more about passion and it will find ways to rise again! In this moment where everything has come to a halt, it gives us time to look back, plan for the future and be creative. We have never experienced a situation like this before, and it is important for us metalheads to stay positive. “Bands like the Swedish Necrophobic, for example, live streamed a gig recently as an alternative to their live gig. Maybe we will see this more often in the future!”

Bloodhymns is spending his free time tending to his cats. – Sunpix by Mark Mathen Victor