SOME people will do anything for the sake of beauty. It is a fact that is as true today as it has been since the dawn of civilisation.

At the Creme De La Creme (CDLC), ‘beauty’ comes easily and deliciously, in the form of a scoop of ice cream.

The trendy ice-cream parlour recently debuted what it calls the world’s first beauty ice cream – Beauty Elixir.

Its latest cool creation was designed in collaboration with Sliq Clinic medical director Dr Steve Chia.

As a dessert, the Beauty Elixir tastes of lychee, sakura, and rosewater. The flavours are light, neither too sweet nor bland, and perfect for a single-scoop cone or cup.

As a beauty aid for your skin, the Beauty Elixir contains a host of antioxidants derived from its natural flavouring, as well as from glutathione, collagen, and vitamin C.

Chia explains that every component of the ice cream is designed to be good for the skin.

Glutathione, for example, is an antioxidant which is said to have years of research behind it and is clinically proven to be effective in evening out skin tone and brightening the skin.

Together with vitamin C that neutralises free radicals, boosts immunity, and detoxifies the body, it also gives the best skin whitening results.

CDLC managing director Lio Lim said CDLC is very proud to have created an ice cream that is guilt-free, made with all natural ingredients with established health properties, and is a first of its kind not only in Malaysia but also the world.

Lim added that the Beauty Elixir is “guaranteed” to have a positive effect on the skin, and that “one scoop a day for 30 days is all it takes”.

Also present at the launch was Miss Malaysia Earth Eco Tourism 2014 Adelina Chan.

CLDC opens daily from noon to 11pm, except for Fridays and Saturdays where it closes at midnight.

A scoop of Beauty Elixir is priced at RM12.90.

CDLC has been serving artisanal ice-cream and petits gateaux since opening its doors at Damansara Uptown six months ago.

Since then, CDLC, in its mission to create the best artisanal ice cream in Malaysia, has introduced 10 ice-cream flavours, including Gold Digger, Mango Sticky Rice, and Onde-onde.

Visit CDLC to get a taste of these creamy creations.