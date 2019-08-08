A taste of home

VERY often, we turn to foods that give us emotional comfort - whether when we’re in need of something that is not only fulfilling but makes us feel good, or when we cannot decide what to have for our next meal.

Therefore it’s not surprising that comfort food doesn’t just satisfy us but lifts our spirits and it is no wonder then, that food is often thought of as the way to one’s heart.

For Joseph Sun and Natalie Ng, their comfort food is the traditional Chinese homemade noodles known as Mian Fen Guo, or more commonly referred to as Pan Mee or Ban Mian - a bowl of hand-torn flour noodles with a refreshingly warm anchovy broth.

This dish, created by the Hakka people who migrated to Malaysia many generations ago is a dish which has charmed many people through its simplicity - which is why Sun and Ng started Noodle Shack 10 years ago with the aim of sharing their favourite childhood comfort food, but at the comfort and convenience of a premise in shopping malls.

Noodle Shack serves pan mee using a family recipe from Sun’s mum in its most authentic form without any MSG, preservatives and additives, as well as artificial colouring and everything is prepared fresh every day from their central kitchen in Seri Kembangan, ensuring that diners get to enjoy the similar flavours of “home” that Sun and Ng grew up enjoying.

Also, to ensure that everyone can enjoy the delicious pan mee, everything is pork-free on top of being healthy, wholesome and preservative free.