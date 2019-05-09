A taste of Lanzhou

AIRASIA and Al Amber Chinese Muslim Restaurant are promoting Lanzhou, one of the airline’s newest destinations, with an authentic gastronomic experience unique to the region, in conjunction with the launch of new services from Kuala Lumpur that commenced on May 1.

Lanzhou hand-pulled noodles, or lamian, as well as many other local favourite dishes were prepared by the restaurant’s Lanzhou native chefs to help promote the many key tourism draw-cards offered in the capital city of Gansu province, China.

AirAsia Commercial Head for China, Jurvena Lee said: “The trend of travelling for great food and culture is becoming increasingly popular. Lanzhou offers a truly unique travel experience, now made more accessible by our exclusive direct flight services and amazing low fares.

“Besides the food and culture, there are many amazing natural attractions in and around Gansu province including Wuquan Mountain, Zhangye Geopark, Jiuquan, Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes, Crescent Spring, and Jiayuguan.”

Al Amber Chinese Muslim Restaurant Managing Director (Regional), Cui Wei @ Haji Ismail said: “Just like how we connect Lanzhou and Malaysia through our flavourful lamian, AirAsia will soon connect the two with their direct flight service.

“We see the massive potential in Malaysia as our first international location and we are very glad that AirAsia can also see the potential of Lanzhou as a tourism and leisure destination for their guests.

“We are proud of this collaboration and we look forward to working together to help stimulate travel between the two key destinations in the near future.”

Al Amber is a restaurant chain with 30 outlets across China, including 15 in Gansu province. Malaysia is the first international location with three outlets located in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Nexus Bangsar South and 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

AirAsia flies four times weekly to Lanzhou.



To book, log-in to airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app.